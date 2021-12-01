Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win

Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2021 Newcastle United's Callum Wilson celebrates scoring their first goal with Fabian Schar and Joelinton Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2021 Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey reacts after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2021 Norwich City manager Dean Smith after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2021 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
Norwich's Pukki denies 10-man Newcastle first win
Soccer Football - Premier League - Newcastle United v Norwich City - St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain - November 30, 2021 Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe after the match REUTERS/Scott Heppell
01 Dec 2021 05:39AM (Updated: 01 Dec 2021 06:15AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEWCASTLE, England: Teemu Pukki's superb equaliser denied 10-man Newcastle United a first Premier League win of the season as the crucial relegation clash ended 1-1 at St James' Park on Tuesday.

Callum Wilson's second-half penalty looked like sealing victory for Newcastle who played virtually the whole game a man down after Ciaran Clark was sent off in the ninth minute for inexplicably hauling back Pukki.

Wilson converted in the 61st minute after a header hit Norwich midfielder Billy Gilmour's arm.

Norwich had failed to make the most of their numerical supremacy but Pukki struck a sensational volley to earn Dean Smith's side a point in the 79th minute.

The visitors should have claimed victory late on but Pierre Lees-Melou failed to take a glorious opportunity.

Newcastle are now without a win in their first 14 league matches and stay bottom with seven points while Norwich, who are unbeaten in four games, moved up to 18th spot with 10 points.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

football Premier League

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us