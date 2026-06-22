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Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy
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Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy

Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 21, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates with a trophy after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 21, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates after winning her final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 21, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Noskova beats Pegula to lift Berlin Open trophy
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 21, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates with a trophy alongside Jessica Pegula of the U.S. after their final match REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
22 Jun 2026 02:38AM
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June 21 : The Czech Republic's Linda Noskova scooped her first grasscourt title by beating American Jessica Pegula 6-4 4-6 6-3 in the Berlin Open final on Sunday.

The eighth seed converted her third break point opportunity to clinch the opening set.

Pegula, the 2024 champion, fought back in a closely contested second set to force a decider but Noskova maintained her composure in the decider.

She secured an early break before closing out the match to clinch her second WTA singles title.

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World number 13 Noskova is set to break into the top 10 for the first time, while Pegula's hopes of winning the title for a second time in three editions fell flat despite her win over world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals.

Sunday's final was delayed due to extreme weather, forcing the evacuation of spectators, after which organisers apologised following criticism over staff conduct during the process.

Source: Reuters
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