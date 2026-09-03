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Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
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Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round

Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
Noskova sails past Tararudee into US Open third round
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2026 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova reacts during her second round match against Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Amber Searls
03 Sep 2026 12:05PM
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NEW YORK, Sept 2 : Linda Noskova eased to a 6-4 6-2 win over Thailand's Lanlana Tararudee on Wednesday to reach the U.S. Open third round as the Wimbledon champion bids for a second consecutive Grand Slam title.

The sixth seed was in control throughout but had to stay alert as the 22-year-old Tararudee came close to a earning a break point after both players held their first four service games.

Noskova kept her composure, however, before finding the breakthrough and taking the first set.

Tararudee appeared to lose some momentum after falling behind, dropping serve twice in the second set as Noskova moved steadily towards victory.

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The Czech eventually sealed the win in emphatic fashion, firing three aces to reach the third round in New York for a second straight year.

"I think I got my energy going from start to end. It's kind of difficult to play at night," Noskova said.

Noskova faces American Ann Li in the next round.

Source: Reuters
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