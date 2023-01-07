Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown

Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her semi final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova in action during her semi final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Tunisia's Ons Jabeur reacts during her semi final match against Czech Republic's Linda Noskova REUTERS/Loren Elliott
Noskova stuns Jabeur in Adelaide to set up Sabalenka showdown
Tennis - Adelaide International - Memorial Drive Tennis Club, Adelaide, Australia - January 7, 2023 Czech Republic's Linda Noskova celebrates winning her semi final match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur REUTERS/Loren Elliott
07 Jan 2023 06:44PM (Updated: 07 Jan 2023 06:44PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Qualifier Linda Noskova continued her giant-killing run at the Adelaide International 1 on Saturday, as the 18-year-old toppled ailing world number two Ons Jabeur 6-3 1-6 6-3 to set up a final against second seed Aryna Sabalenka.

Czech Republic's Noskova reached her first WTA Tour final on the back of her second top-10 victory this week after she downed Daria Kasatkina and the win follows a stunning upset of double Australian champion Victoria Azarenka.

Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon and U.S. Open runner-up, had trouble with her lower back in the early stages of the clash and the Tunisian surrendered an early break to go a set down before taking a medical timeout.

She returned rejuvenated to grab the second set dropping only one game, but found herself a break down at 1-3 in the decider and Noskova held her nerve to grab the victory.

Sabalenka will look to stop the youngster in the final on Sunday after she made short work of Irina-Camelia Begu, sealing a 6-3 6-2 victory to make her first final since beating former world number one Ash Barty in the 2021 Madrid title clash.

"I'm happy with the level I played today, especially with her different game," Sabalenka said of Begu. "She's playing a... a different style so I'm super happy that I'm able to win."

GAUFF FACES MASAROVA FOR AUCKLAND TITLE

Top seed Coco Gauff produced a commanding display for a 6-0 6-2 win over Danka Kovinic at the Auckland Classic to reach her first final since a runner-up finish at the 2022 French Open.

The American will meet 2016 Junior Roland Garros singles champion Rebeka Masarova of Spain, who downed fellow qualifier Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium 6-3 6-3.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.