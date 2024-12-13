Nostalgic Gill savours return to Gabba after 2021 heroics

Facing fierce Australian pace on a bouncy Gabba pitch is among the toughest assignments a touring batter can face but India's Shubman Gill will approach the task with a clear head in the third test starting on Saturday.

Nearly four years ago, the Gabba was the proving ground for Gill's test career in the deciding fourth match of the 2020-21 series.

A callow, 21-year-old opener playing in just his third test, Gill scored a brave 91 as an injury-depleted India chased down a record 328-run target for victory and sealed the series 2-1.

Pugnacious wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was Player-of-the-Match for seeing India home with an unbeaten 89 but Gill was also hailed a hero in the subcontinent for his starring role in the thriller.

Little wonder Gill is glad to be back at the Gabba this week with the five-test series delicately poised at 1-1.

"Definitely very nostalgic when I came here," the Punjabi told reporters on Friday.

"Just walking through the stadium again after the 2021 win felt very nostalgic.

"Definitely I feel pretty confident playing here."

Plenty has changed since India last played at the Gabba.

In 2021, they were captained brilliantly by Ajinkya Rahane, with regular skipper Virat Kohli having returned home after the first test to spend time with his newborn daughter.

India were down to playing net bowlers at the Gabba after a terrible run of injuries.

Rahane and fellow veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara have since moved on but Kohli and Rohit Sharma, now the captain, remain.

Out of form with the bat, Rohit missed India's victory in the series opener in Perth while caring for his newborn son but returned to the team for the second match in Adelaide.

He contributed only nine runs batting in the middle order as India were trounced by 10 wickets, raising fresh queries about his place in the side.

Though captains generally turn up for press conferences on the eve of a test, Rohit was spared the duty on Friday and did not take part in training.

"Yeah, this was an optional practice session and I think he practised enough," said Gill.

He added that Rohit had demanded more from the batters as a collective in Brisbane after India were twice skittled for less than 200 in the pink ball test in Adelaide.

"We are looking to post a big total first up," said Gill.

"We are a bit more used to playing with the red ball in the day."