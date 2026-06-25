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'Not afraid of anyone': Dutch unfazed by potential knockout opponents
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'Not afraid of anyone': Dutch unfazed by potential knockout opponents

'Not afraid of anyone': Dutch unfazed by potential knockout opponents

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Netherlands Training - KC Current Training Facility, Kansas City, Missouri, U.S. - June 24, 2026 Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman and his players during training IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Jay Biggerstaff

25 Jun 2026 05:42AM
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 24 : The Netherlands are unconcerned about potential knockout-stage opponents as they prepare to face already-eliminated Tunisia in their final World Cup Group F match, with coach Ronald Koeman insisting his side are focused on topping the group.

• "It's all the same to me," Koeman told reporters on Wednesday, when asked if there were teams he would prefer to avoid.

• "We want to get very far in this tournament. We respect all of our opponents, whoever they are, and we're not afraid of anyone. Because we believe we're a strong team," the coach added.

• "We think that the best way to go about this is to take this one match at a time, and just be ready to beat whoever you have to face," Koeman said.

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• The Dutch, who opened with a 2-2 draw against Japan before thrashing Sweden 5-1, are level on four points with Japan, leading the group on goals scored.

• Sweden sit third on three points, while Tunisia have already been eliminated after heavy defeats to Sweden and Japan.

• The Netherlands and Tunisia face off on Thursday in Kansas City.

Source: Reuters
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