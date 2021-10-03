Logo
'Not a machine'- Rose urges patience for Haaland's injury return
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Group C - Borussia Dortmund v Sporting Lisbon - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - September 28, 2021 Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland acknowledges the fans after receiving an award before the match REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

03 Oct 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 03 Oct 2021 01:03PM)
Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland is "not a machine" and should be allowed time to recover from injury, coach Marco Rose said amid questions over the Norway international's availability for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old star has had an impressive start to the season with 11 goals and four assists in all competitions for the German club but Haaland missed their last three games due to a thigh injury.

Rose acknowledged that Norway, who face Turkey and Montenegro in next week's qualifiers, as well as Dortmund, need Haaland back in action but said the striker should not feel the pressure to return.

"Erling has been trying to play for days now... He told me, 'I would love to play, but I can't move the way I want to. I can't even walk,'" Rose said after Saturday's 2-1 Bundesliga win over Augsburg.

"This is the status quo we are working with, and I think it would be clever if we could all stop speculating. I understand the Norwegian federation. He is a human being, not a machine. If it doesn't work, it doesn't work.

"We have to get him healthy for Dortmund but also for the Norway national team. At the moment, things don't look good for Norway either. This is also what Erling says, and we should release the pressure and not ask about his status every day."

Dortmund are second in the Bundesliga on 15 points, one point behind Bayern Munich who have a game in hand.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by William Mallard)

Source: Reuters

