Nottingham Forest agree deal for Wolves' Gibbs-White: Sky Sports
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Morgan Gibbs-White at the Pre Season Friendly match of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Besiktas at Estadio Olimpico Camilo Cano La Nucia, Alicante, Spain on Jul 23, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Pablo Morano)

19 Aug 2022 11:13AM (Updated: 19 Aug 2022 02:30PM)
Promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest have agreed to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal that could rise to £42.5 million when add-ons are included, British media reported.

Sky Sports said Forest would pay an initial £25 million for the 22-year-old, who has represented England from the Under-16 to Under-21 levels.

Forest have been busy during the summer transfer window ahead of the Sep 1 deadline, bringing in 15 players including Jesse Lingard after his departure from Manchester United and Neco Williams from Liverpool.

Steve Cooper's side lost 2-0 at Newcastle United in their league opener before beating West Ham United 1-0 last weekend. They visit Everton on Saturday (Aug 20).

Source: Reuters/st

