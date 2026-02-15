Nottingham Forest appoint Pereira as manager after Dyche sacking

Feb 15 : Former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Vitor Pereira will take over as Nottingham Forest’s manager on an 18-month deal after the sacking of Sean Dyche, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

The Portuguese coach is Forest's fourth permanent manager this season after Nuno Espirito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Dyche.

Dyche was dismissed after 114 days in charge, with Wednesday’s goalless Premier League draw against bottom‑placed Wolves proving to be his final match.

Pereira will begin his duties in Thursday's Europa League game against Turkish side Fenerbahce, as Forest look for stability after winning only three of their last 13 matches.

Pereira was sacked by Wolves earlier this season in November after a winless run of 10 games, marking his sixth straight year leaving a managerial post.

The 57-year-old has had spells across five countries since 2020, managing Shanghai SIPG, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Flamengo and Al Shabab before joining Wolves in December 2024, but his stay at Molineux lasted only 11 months.

Forest are 17th in the league standings after a three‑game winless run and sit one place above the relegation zone, with 12 matches left to secure their top‑flight status.