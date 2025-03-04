Nottingham Forest beat Ipswich on penalties to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

NOTTINGHAM :Nottingham Forest reached the FA Cup quarter-finals as they beat fellow Premier League club Ipswich Town on penalties after the City Ground clash ended 1-1 after extra time on Monday.

After nine penalties found the back of the net, Forest keeper Matz Sels dived the right way to keep out Jack Taylor's effort and send his side through 5-4.

Forest will face Brighton and Hove Albion away in the quarter-finals.

George Hirst gave Ipswich the lead in the second half with a header through a crowd but Forest replied when Ryan Yates was picked out by Anthony Elanga's inswinging cross to nod home.

Callum Hudson-Odoi hit the crossbar for Forest shortly afterwards as Forest took charge but Ipswich held out to take the tie to 30 minutes of uneventful extra time.

Sels then made the difference with a crucial save to put Forest in their second FA Cup quarter-final in four seasons.

"The game was not so good. In the end extra time is a gamble, you don't want to gamble too much," Sels, whose save helped Forest beat Exeter City on penalties in the previous round, told ITV Sport.

"I'm happy I could help the team to the next round. It was the only penalty I was in the right corner. In penalties one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero.

"I am happy. Looking forward to the weekend now."

Forest host Manchester City on Saturday in the Premier League as they push for a Champions League spot.

For Ipswich it is back to the reality of trying to avoid relegation back to the Championship.