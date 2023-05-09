Logo
Sport

Nottingham Forest edge Southampton to escape drop zone
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Southampton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 8, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White scores their third goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Southampton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 8, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Felipe celebrates scoring a goal that was later disallowed Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Southampton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 8, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi celebrates scoring their second goal with Morgan Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Southampton - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 8, 2023 Nottingham Forest's Morgan Gibbs-White and Harry Toffolo celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
09 May 2023 05:10AM
NOTTINGHAM, England : Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival hopes got a massive boost as Taiwo Awoniyi's brace helped them to a 4-3 home win over bottom club Southampton whose 10-year stay in the top flight looked to be coming to an end on Monday.

A nerve-jangling City Ground clash exposed the defensive frailties of both sides with Nigerian striker Awoniyi striking twice within four minutes early to give his side control before Carlos Alcaraz hit back for the visitors.

A Morgan Gibbs-White penalty restored Forest's two-goal lead in the 44th minute but Forest's fans were on edge again when a Lyanco header gave Southampton renewed hope.

Southampton were threatening an equaliser but Forest struck again on the break in the 73rd minute with Danilo finishing off a flowing move. Forest had a Felipe goal ruled out for offside before Saints captain James Ward-Prowse ratcheted up the tension by converting a stoppage-time penalty.

Forest held out for the three points that lifted them out of the relegation zone to 16th with 33 points from 35 games. Southampton have 24 points from 35 games and are eight points below the safety zone with three games left.

Source: Reuters

