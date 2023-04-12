Nottingham Forest sack sporting director Giraldi

Nottingham Forest Sporting Director Filippo Giraldi has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect, after just six months in the role, the struggling Premier League side said on Tuesday.

Giraldi, hired in October, joined the promoted club after they had made more than 20 signings in the close season upon their return to the top flight.

With the Italian on board - formerly Chief Scout and Technical Director at Watford for more than eight years - Forest added another seven signings in January window, however, also with mixed results.

He left the team in the relegation zone and winless in their last nine games.

"Filippo would like to place on record his thanks to the club and wishes Nottingham Forest best of luck for the future," the club said, adding he left "amicably".

Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis released a statement last week to dispel rumours of possibly sacking coach Steve Cooper, saying the club were in a difficult place but the manager's position remained unchanged.

Forest, 18th in the Premier League on 27 points from 30 games, host Manchester United on Sunday.