Nottingham Forest sign defender Aina on free transfer

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Nigeria defender Ola Aina on a one-year deal following the expiry of his contract at Italian side Torino, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Aina, 26, came up through Chelsea's academy before signing for Torino on a permanent transfer in 2019. He previously played in the Premier League during a loan spell with Fulham in the 2020-21 season.

"It's exciting to be back playing in the Premier League. It's the best league in the world and I always want to challenge myself," Aina said in a statement.

Aina has been capped 30 times by Nigeria, having made his debut in 2017. He played for England at youth level.

Forest, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, begin their league campaign against Arsenal on Aug. 12.