Nottingham Forest sign defender Aurier on free transfer
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 4, 2020 Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier celebrates scoring their fifth goal Pool via REUTERS/Alex Livesey

08 Sep 2022 03:32AM (Updated: 08 Sep 2022 03:44AM)
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier following the expiry of his contract at Villarreal, the promoted Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

The right back becomes Forest's 22nd signing this summer.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Ivory Coast captain Serge Aurier, subject to Visa approval," the club said in a statement https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/september/07/Serge-Aurier-transfer-agreed.

Aurier, 29, previously played in the Premier League during a four-year spell with Tottenham Hotspur before moving to Villarreal in October last year.

He made 24 appearances for the Spanish side last season, including five times in the Champions League as they reached the last four of the competition.

Steve Cooper's Forest, 19th in the league standings with four points from six games, travel to Leeds United on Monday.

Source: Reuters

