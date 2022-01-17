No vaccine, no French Open for Djokovic, says France's sports ministry

PARIS: Novak Djokovic could be barred from playing in the French Open as things stand now after the Sports Ministry said on Monday (Jan 17) that there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine pass law.

World No 1 Djokovic, who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19, was deported from Australia on Sunday before the first Grand Slam tournament of the year after losing a court case to have the cancellation of his visa overturned.

France's vaccine pass law, approved by parliament on Sunday, will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places such as restaurants, cafes, cinemas and long-distance trains.

"The rule is simple. The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass," the ministry said.