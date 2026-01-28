Djokovic through to Australian Open semi-finals after Musetti injury

MELBOURNE: Novak Djokovic's quest for a record Grand Slam title continued in dramatic circumstances after fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti quit their Australian Open quarter-final match with an injury after taking a two-set lead at Melbourne Park on Wednesday (Jan 28).

Musetti's retirement when leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3 meant Djokovic pulled off a great escape at his most successful hunting ground, with the 10-times champion's bid for a standalone 25th major to break the tie with Margaret Court still alive.

"I don't know what to say, except that I feel really sorry for him and he was a far better player," Djokovic said.

"I was on my way home tonight. These things happen in sport and it's happened to me a few times, but being in quarter-finals of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control, I mean it's so unfortunate.

"I wish him a speedy recovery and he should have been the winner today, there's no doubt."

The 38-year-old Serb returned to action after an extended break following fourth-round opponent Jakub Mensik's walkover on Sunday, and his freshness showed during a sharp start where he brought plenty of variety and grabbed an early break.