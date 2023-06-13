Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100

Novak Djokovic reclaimed the world number one ranking from Carlos Alcaraz after winning his men's record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open, while Rafa Nadal dropped out of the top 100 for the first time in 20 years.

Djokovic, 36, began his record-extending 388th week at the summit on Monday (Jun 12), jumping two places in the standings after his victory in Paris at the weekend. He beat Spaniard Alcaraz in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Alcaraz dropped to second place while Daniil Medvedev, who crashed out in the first round, also slid one place down to third. Roland Garros runner-up Casper Ruud remained in fourth place.

Nadal, a 14-time French Open champion, has endured an injury-plagued season and has not played since January because of a hip injury sustained during the Australian Open.

The 37-year-old has dropped from 15th to 136th in the rankings due to his continued absence from the tour. He underwent surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out for five months.