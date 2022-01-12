Novak Djokovic says agent ticked wrong box on Australia travel declaration

MELBOURNE: Tennis star Novak Djokovic released a long statement on Wednesday (Jan 12), with details on why he was not in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 in December and saying his agent made a mistake when filling out his Australian travel declaration.
The statement came as Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke was considering whether to cancel the world number 1 tennis player's visa ahead of the Australian Open, which starts on Jan 17, amid controversy over whether he was eligible for a medical exemption from the country's COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
"I want to emphasise that I have tried very hard to ensure the safety of everyone and my compliance with testing obligations," Djokovic said in a statement on his social media accounts.
Amid questions about his Australian travel declaration where he had to state whether he had travelled within 14 days of coming to Australia, he said his agent accidentally ticked the wrong box on the form.
"On the issue of my travel declaration, this was submitted by my support team on my behalf - as I told immigration officials on my arrival - and my agent sincerely apologises for the administrative mistake in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia," Djokovic said.
"This was a human error and certainly not deliberate. We are living in challenging times in a global pandemic and sometimes these mistakes can occur.
"Today, my team has provided additional information to the Australian government to clarify this matter."
WENT FOR INTERVIEW AFTER TESTING POSITIVE
Djokovic said in a Facebook post that he had attended a basketball game in Belgrade on Dec 14, after which it was reported that a number of people had tested positive for COVID-19.
"Despite having no COVID symptoms, I took a rapid antigen test on Dec 16 which was negative, and out of an abundance of caution, also took an official and approved PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test on that same day," he said.
He attended a tennis event in Belgrade to present awards to children, and took a rapid antigen test before going to the event. The rapid antigen test came back negative.
"I was asymptomatic and felt good, and I had not received the notification of a positive PCR test result until after that event," he said.
The next day, Djokovic went to his tennis centre in Belgrade to "fulfil a long-standing commitment for a L’Equipe interview and photoshoot".
"I cancelled all other events except for the L’Equipe interview," he said.
"I felt obliged to go ahead and conduct the L’Equipe interview as I didn’t want to let the journalist down, but did ensure I socially distanced and wore a mask except when my photograph was being taken.
"While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgement and I accept that I should have rescheduled this commitment."