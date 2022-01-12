Djokovic travelled across Europe before Australia trip, at odds with declaration

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic was in Serbia in the two weeks before flying to the Australian Open from Spain, according to three Belgrade residents, whose accounts to Reuters backed social media posts that contradict information contained in his immigration declaration on arrival in Melbourne.

The accounts from two eyewitnesses and another individual, obtained by Reuters on Tuesday (Jan 11) and previously unreported, corroborated earlier social media posts that appear to show Djokovic in Belgrade less than two weeks before he headed to Spain and then on to Australia.

These accounts of his travel history are at odds with a declaration submitted as part of immigration formalities for Djokovic's entry to Australia that stated he had not travelled in the 14 days prior to leaving for Australia.

Giving false or misleading information in the form is an offence, carrying a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison, and a fine of up to A$6,600 (US$4,730) and can lead to cancellation of the offender's visa.

Djokovic, the world number one in men's tennis, is in Australia to play in next week's Australian Open. The federal government cancelled his visa when he landed, on the grounds he has not had a COVID-19 vaccination and his medical exemption was not satisfactory.

A judge on Monday quashed that decision after Djokovic made a successful legal challenge. But the Australian government said it was considering whether to use discretionary powers to cancel Djokovic's visa.

Two representatives for Djokovic, and his Australian lawyers, did not respond to emailed requests for comment on his movements in the 14 days before Jan 5, and about the information given in the immigration form.

Djokovic's father, Srdjan Djokovic, responding to Reuters questions, sent a statement which said: "If anything had not been cleared up as some journalists stipulate, the verdict would have been different."

Three separate social media posts have purported to show Djokovic photos and video of Djokovic in Belgrade and were posted on Dec 25. It has not been possible to independently verify when and where the images were recorded.

However, two eyewitnesses who spoke to Reuters said they saw the athlete in Belgrade on or after Dec. 24, that is within the 14-day window before his arrival in Australia, via Spain.

The two witnesses said they could not recall the exact dates they saw the tennis player. A third person confirmed that video of Djokovic posted on social media was recorded on Dec 25 in Belgrade.