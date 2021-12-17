Logo
Number of unvaccinated players too high, says Hasenhuettl
Number of unvaccinated players too high, says Hasenhuettl

Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Southampton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - December 15, 2021 General view of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) sign outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

17 Dec 2021 02:54PM (Updated: 17 Dec 2021 02:49PM)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl said the number of unvaccinated players was too high after the English Football League (EFL) revealed 25per cent of footballers from its 72 clubs do not intend to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Premier League is reeling from coronavirus enforced postponements, while Championship, League One and League Two matches have also been called off amid a surge in cases.

Training grounds have been shut to curb the spread of the virus, with Britain reporting a record 88,376 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday.

The Premier League's most recent data on vaccination levels of players in mid-October found that 81per cent of players had received at least one vaccination dose with 68per cent double vaccinated.

"It is too high a percentage in my opinion," said Hasenhuettl, referring to the EFL's data. "I can only speak about our club, and we have a nearly 100per cent vaccination rate... I feel safer in an environment like this.

"I do not know if this is the reason that we have no cases here, but I am very happy we have a different mindset ... We have done a lot of talking, a lot of convincing and in the end, it is about the players having an open mind.

Southampton, 15th in the Premier League on 17 points, will take on fifth-placed West Ham United on Dec. 26.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

