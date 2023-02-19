Nunez and Gakpo seal Liverpool win at 10-man Newcastle

NEWCASTLE: Liverpool ended Newcastle United's long unbeaten run in the Premier League through early goals by Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo that gave them a 2-0 victory at St James' Park on Saturday (Feb 18).

Juergen Klopp's side caught Newcastle cold with a scintillating start, and the stunned hosts were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when goalkeeper Nick Pope was red-carded.

Fourth-placed Newcastle's only previous defeat in the league came against Liverpool at the end of August, but they were up against it after Nunez controlled a long pass by Trent Alexander Arnold to smash home in the 10th minute.

Gakpo then doubled Liverpool's lead seven minutes later when he slotted in from a clever pass by Mohamed Salah.

Pope was caught out of his goal by a long clearance from his opposite number Alisson and ended up grabbing the ball with his hand well outside of his penalty area.

Newcastle responded well and were denied by a mixture of the woodwork and Alisson, but the damage was already done.

Liverpool's second successive league win after a run of four without one moved them up to eighth in the table with 35 points, and they are now six points behind Newcastle with a game in hand.

Newcastle's top-four ambitions are coming under threat after only one win in seven league games.