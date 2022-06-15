Logo
Nunez joins Liverpool on six-year deal
Nunez joins Liverpool on six-year deal

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Benfica - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - April 17, 2022 Benfica's Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

15 Jun 2022 02:11AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 02:37AM)
Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday after the Uruguayan forward completed his move from Benfica.

Portuguese side Benfica had announced on Monday that an agreement had been reached with Liverpool for the 22-year-old's move in a deal that had an initial fee of €75 million (US$78.17 million) plus €20 million in add-ons.

Nunez was the top scorer in Portugal's top flight last season and scored 34 goals in all competitions for Benfica, including strikes in both legs of the club's Champions League quarter-final defeat by Liverpool.

His move is subject to the successful granting of a work permit and international clearance.

Source: Reuters

