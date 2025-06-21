Logo
Nuno extends Nottingham Forest contract until 2028
Nuno extends Nottingham Forest contract until 2028

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Chelsea - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - May 25, 2025 Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo during a lap of appreciation after the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

21 Jun 2025 04:00PM
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has extended his contract with Nottingham Forest until the summer of 2028 after helping the club qualify for a European competition for the first time since 1995-96, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

Portuguese Nuno, who previously managed Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, joined Forest in December 2023 and helped the team avoid relegation before guiding them to a seventh-place finish in 2024-25, their best top-flight campaign in three decades.

Forest narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot as they finished a point below fifth-placed Newcastle United, settling for a place in the Conference League's playoff round.

"I am delighted to be able to continue our journey at this fantastic football club," Nuno said in a statement after signing the new three-year deal.

"We have worked extremely hard to create a special bond between the players, the fans and everyone at the club, which helped us achieve great things last season. Now is the time to work harder than ever as we strive for more special memories together."

Source: Reuters
