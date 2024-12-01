Nuno happy with Forest mentality in grinding win over Ipswich

NOTTINGHAM, England : Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo praised the attitude of his players as they edged a resolute Ipswich Town 1-0 in their Premier League clash at the City ground on Saturday.

Chris Wood’s second half penalty was his ninth goal of the season, and his 24th Premier League strike for Forest to take him level with former winger Bryan Roy at the top of the club’s list of scorers in the competition.

"We are delighted to keep seeing him breaking records because he is a great person," Nuno told reporters, adding he was relieved his side were back to winning ways after consecutive defeats to Newcastle United and Arsenal.

"The main goal was to bounce back from the two previous games," he said. "All the games in the Premier League are so tough so that is why we go game by game.

"There's a balance but the basics for us is not the clean sheet, it is the attitude. (Ipswich are a) tough team, we knew that. We started well and they countered the attack."

Forest are next in action at Manchester City on Wednesday.

"We will assess them (the players) now. We had players coming back from injury but we will assess them and then think about the next one," Nuno said.

Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna felt it was a game of fine margins, and whoever got the first goal was likely to win.

"I think it was a pretty even game," he said. "It wasn't the most high-quality game of the season. First half was really even. It really felt like a first-goal game. We would have been in a great position but it was them that got it. Fine margins.

"We're disappointed, it's a poor penalty to give away from our perspective. I can understand why it was given. He (Sammie Szmodics) lunged in from behind and you're giving the referee a decision to make."

Ipswich host fellow strugglers Crystal Palace on Tuesday.