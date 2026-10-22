Singapore’s Nur Syahidah Alim clinches archery silver at Asian Para Games

SINGAPORE: Archer Nur Syahidah Alim clinched silver in the women’s para compound final at the 2026 Asian Para Games on Thursday (Oct 22).

At Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square, the 41-year-old was edged out by India’s Sheetal Devi 139-142 in the gold medal match.

This means that the Singaporean matches the silver won at the last edition of the Games in Hangzhou, China, where she lost to the same opponent.

Syahidah was the first female archer to represent Singapore at the Paralympics, making her debut at Rio 2016.

The three-time Paralympian went on to become the nation’s first world champion at the World Archery Para Championships three years later.

The Singaporean saw off Kazakhstan’s Zhanat Aitimova 143-139 in the last 16, before beating Aitimova’s compatriot Aizada Seidan 143-139 in the quarter-finals. A narrow 145-144 win over Xu Xueping from China sealed Syahidah’s progress to the gold medal match.

Singapore’s athletes now have three silvers and five bronzes at the Games, with two days of competition to go.