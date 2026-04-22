NWSL awards expansion franchise to Columbus

April 21 : The National Women's Soccer League announced on Tuesday that it had awarded an expansion franchise to Columbus, Ohio, which will bring the league to 18 clubs when the team joins the competition in 2028.

The ownership group is led by Haslam Sports Group, whose portfolio includes ownership of the National Football League's Cleveland Browns and operating rights to Major League Soccer’s Columbus Crew.

“As the NWSL continues its rapid growth, expanding to Columbus is a natural next step," said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman.

"This is a city with a rich soccer tradition, a proven track record of support at the highest level, and an ownership group making meaningful, long-term investments in women’s sports.

“We’re excited to bring the world’s most competitive women’s soccer league to Columbus and to see this community embrace the game in a new way.”

The team, which will play at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field, is set to make its debut in 2028 alongside a new Atlanta club. An official team name, colours and crest for the Columbus team will be selected with the input of fans across Ohio, the league said in a statement.

The ownership group also includes insurance company Nationwide and Drs. Christine and Pete Edwards.