NWSL condemns abusive language directed at Orlando striker Banda

NEW YORK : The National Women's Soccer League has condemned abusive language directed at Orlando Pride's Zambia striker Barbra Banda from the crowd, saying it would investigate the incident that occurred during their win over Gotham FC on Sunday.

The Pride beat Gotham 2-0 away in a match the NWSL said was marred by "hateful language" towards Banda.

"We are united in our message: this behavior is unacceptable and has no place in our league or in our stadiums," the NWSL said in a statement on Monday.

Gotham FC said it had reached out to apologise to the Pride and would work with the NWSL to investigate the "fan incident".

"Stadium security swiftly responded to the incident once it was reported and directly addressed the individual, monitoring the situation for the remainder of the match," Gotham said.

"As a club, we will always work to protect and reinforce the inclusive spirit of our Gotham FC and NWSL community, and we will hold responsible any individuals who violate or infringe upon those efforts and values."

An own goal and a penalty from Brazilian Marta gave Orlando their second straight win at the start of the season.

Banda, widely considered one of the best players in the world, was named the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2024 after helping the Pride claim their first NWSL championship.