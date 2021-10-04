Logo
NWSL names new executive committee following misconduct allegations
FILE PHOTO: United States Olympic Committee (USOC) chief marketing officer Lisa Baird addresses the media in a USOC leadership news conference during the Sochi 2014 Olympic Winter Games at Main Press Center-Pushkin Hall in Sochi, Russia February 6, 2014. . Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via REUTERS

04 Oct 2021 03:39PM (Updated: 04 Oct 2021 03:38PM)
The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has launched a new executive committee after firing commissioner Lisa Baird following a report detailing allegations of misconduct against former North Carolina Courage head coach Paul Riley.

The Athletic https://theathletic.com/2857633/2021/09/30/this-guy-has-a-pattern-amid-institutional-failure-former-nwsl-players-accuse-prominent-coach-of-sexual-coercion last week outlined allegations of sexual coercion and misconduct by Riley after speaking to more than a dozen players he coached since 2010.

FIFA opened a preliminary investigation on Friday and U.S. Soccer said it would start an independent investigation into the allegations of abusive behaviour and sexual misconduct.

"On behalf of the entire league, we are heartbroken for what far too many players have had to endure in order to simply play the game they love, and we are so incredibly sorry," said a statement https://www.nwslsoccer.com/news/national-womens-soccer-league-announces-commitment-to-systemic-transformation from executive committee members Amanda Duffy, Angie Long and Sophie Sauvage.

Riley, who has reportedly denied any wrongdoing, was terminated by the Courage and the league.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

