NWSL to partner with players to investigate abuse allegations

The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) has agreed to partner with the Players Association to investigate any instances of inappropriate conduct in the wake of misconduct allegations involving former North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley, the Players Association said on Friday.

The five-person committee will include two representatives from the NWSL Players Association, one from NWSL, one club representative and one jointly selected neutral party.

The objective of the investigation is to develop evidence-based practices that will "transform the NWSL into one where player safety is at the forefront," the Players Association said.

"Throughout the history of our sport, it is the players who have blazed the trail of change," said Meghann Burke, executive director of the Players Association and a former player.

"We, as players, embrace this legacy. It is the call of our generation to make the game safer for future generations so that it reflects the best of our sport and the people in it."

The Players Association earlier this month called on the league to cooperate with its independent investigation after the Athletic outlined the allegations against Riley in a report that sent shockwaves through the league and led to the departure of Commissioner Lisa Baird. Athletic said Riley has denied "the majority" of the allegations.

