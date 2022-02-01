NWSL players and league sign first collective bargaining agreement

The National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) on Monday announced that they had ratified the first collective bargaining agreement in the league's history.

Highlights of the agreement include the raising of the minimum salary for players 160per cent to $35,000 a year with increases of 4per cent year-over-year. It also allows players to become free agents.

The agreement also includes up to six months paid mental health leave, eight weeks paid parental leave, and will do away with teams being forced to play on fields unsuited for soccer.

"The strength, resilience, and solidarity of this extraordinary group of players and people is what secured this landmark agreement," NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a statement.

"Players drove every decision in this process. Over more than 40 bargaining sessions, these players stood strong and stood together, right up to the moment of ratification.

"This is a historic moment not only for our sport and our league, but for all working people who stand up and stand together."

The NWSL's 10th season begins with the Challenge Cup on March 19.

