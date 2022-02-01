Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NWSL players and league sign first collective bargaining agreement
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NWSL players and league sign first collective bargaining agreement

01 Feb 2022 11:22AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 11:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The National Women's Soccer League Players Association (NWSLPA) on Monday announced that they had ratified the first collective bargaining agreement in the league's history.

Highlights of the agreement include the raising of the minimum salary for players 160per cent to $35,000 a year with increases of 4per cent year-over-year. It also allows players to become free agents.

The agreement also includes up to six months paid mental health leave, eight weeks paid parental leave, and will do away with teams being forced to play on fields unsuited for soccer.

"The strength, resilience, and solidarity of this extraordinary group of players and people is what secured this landmark agreement," NWSLPA executive director Meghann Burke said in a statement.

"Players drove every decision in this process. Over more than 40 bargaining sessions, these players stood strong and stood together, right up to the moment of ratification.

"This is a historic moment not only for our sport and our league, but for all working people who stand up and stand together."

The NWSL's 10th season begins with the Challenge Cup on March 19.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us