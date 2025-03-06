Logo
NYC Marathon draws record applications of more than 200,000
FILE PHOTO: Competitors run on Bedford Avenue through the Brooklyn borough during the 2024 TCS New York City Marathon, in New York City, U.S., November 3, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J Edwards/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 01:10AM
NEW YORK : More than 200,000 people applied for a place in the New York City Marathon lottery this year, organizers said on Wednesday, up 22 per cent from 2024 amid a boom in popularity for distance running in the United States.

Only around 2 per cent-3 per cent of the record number of applicants will be accepted through the general draw, New York Road Runners said, with other avenues for participation including charity entries and time qualification.

The five-borough endurance event broke the record for the world's largest marathon last year, with 55,646 runners crossing the finish line in Central Park.

The New York City Marathon will take place on November 2.

Source: Reuters
