NYCFC transfer D Christian McFarlane to Man City

New York City FC announced the permanent transfer Monday of 18-year-old defender Christian McFarlane to Manchester City.

The England native becomes the first NYCFC homegrown player to pass through the MLS club's entire development pipeline and join a Premier League side.

McFarlane joined the NYCFC academy at age 11 in 2018, signed a first-team deal at 14 in 2021 and made his MLS debut in 2024, appearing in eight league matches with four starts.

"We are incredibly proud to see Christian reach this incredible milestone in his career," sporting director David Lee said. .".. For Christian now to have the opportunity to continue his journey at Manchester City, a club at the pinnacle of world football, is a testament to his hard work, talent, and dedication. I can't wait to follow his career and see how well he's going to do in Manchester knowing that he'll give everything he can to reach the highest level he possibly can in football."

New York City will receive a sell-on percentage if McFarlane is sold in the future.

"I'm incredibly honored to represent New York City FC on a global stage. This club has provided me with amazing opportunities and invaluable lessons that I will carry throughout my career, including my time at Manchester City and beyond," he said. "It's been a privilege to grow here and be part of such a special organization. I'm also excited about the next chapter with Manchester City. Visiting their facilities and seeing the players up close is a dream come true, it's something every young player aspires to achieve."

