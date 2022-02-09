Logo
NZ-Australia T20 series cancelled due to travel restrictions
09 Feb 2022 07:40AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 07:40AM)
MELBOURNE : The Twenty20 series between New Zealand and Australia scheduled to be played in Napier next month has been cancelled, it was announced on Wednesday.Cricket Australia (CA) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to abandon the series due to New Zealand's border controls and quarantine requirements, CA said in a press release.

The short three-game series was initially arranged on the basis of the New Zealand Government's plan to relax restrictions between the two countries.  However, those plans have been substantially delayed.

"We thank NZ Cricket for making every effort to host the series but unfortunately it wasn't possible given the border restrictions and quarantine requirements," said CA CEO Nick Hockley.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

