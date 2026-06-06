NZ lock up Super Rugby semis as Crusaders, Chiefs and Blues progress

June 6 : The Canterbury Crusaders and Waikato Chiefs joined the Wellington Hurricanes in the Super Rugby Pacific semi-finals on Saturday, taking the Auckland Blues through with them after the Queensland Reds failed to break Australia's playoff hoodoo.

Johnny McNicholl scored a hat-trick of tries as the Crusaders overpowered the Blues 52-31 in Christchurch before the Chiefs downed the Reds 46-24 in Hamilton to ensure the rest of the competition will be an all-New Zealand affair.

The Blues still progressed as the highest-ranked losing team and will travel to Wellington next Saturday to take on the top-seeded Hurricanes, who underlined their title credentials with a record 66-12 demolition of the ACT Brumbies on Friday.

The Chiefs, runners-up for the last three years, will stay in Hamilton to host the Crusaders in a re-match of last year's final on Friday.

The Reds gave it everything they had to try and keep the competition international by becoming the first Australian team to win a Super Rugby playoff in New Zealand at the 23rd attempt.

Lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto gave them the perfect start with a try in the sixth minute at a rain-soaked Waikato Stadium but 12 minutes later was sent to the sinbin for a high tackle on All Blacks number eight Wallace Sititi.

Hooker Samisoni Taukei'aho immediately crossed on the back of a rolling maul to give the Chiefs a 15-7 lead only for the Reds to hit back through prop Aidan Ross just before Salakaia-Loto returned.

A Carter Gordon penalty edged the Reds in front soon after Chiefs centre Kyle Brown had been shown a yellow card but winger Kyren Taumoefolau scored his second try just before the break to send the home side into halftime with a 22-17 lead.

Flyhalf Damian McKenzie extended it to 29-17 with a try from a quickly-taken penalty under the posts in the 47th minute and the Chiefs then held out the Reds over more than 25 phases of attack.

McKenzie added his second try 14 minutes from time and also slotted a second penalty after replacement hooker Matt Faessler crossed for the Reds.

Fullback Isaac Hutchinson grabbed a sixth try for the home side in the last minute, which McKenzie converted to take his match tally to 26 points.

"Really proud of that effort," said McKenzie. "We knew they were going to come out firing. They did exactly that ... so extremely proud of how we fought in that second half."

DISCIPLINARY BLOW FOR BLUES

An early disciplinary blow also undermined a strong start for the visitors at Christchurch's Te Kaha Stadium when Blues number eight Malachi Wrampling received a red card for a high tackle on Leicester Fainga'anuku.

Crusaders fullback McNicholl took advantage with his first try almost immediately but in-form Blues flanker Anton Segner levelled up the scores with a try just before the half-hour mark.

The next 10 minutes were all Crusaders, however, with skipper David Havili, winger Chay Fihaki and flyhalf Taha Kemara crossing to give the reigning champions a commanding 33-14 lead at the break.

Havili sent McNicholl in for his second try five minutes after the restart to extend the lead to 40-14 and give the Blues a mountain to climb.

They scored tries through Xavi Taele, Payton Spencer and Caleb Clarke but McNicholl completed his hat-trick and replacement hooker Manumaua Letiu also crossed to maintain a comfortable cushion for the Crusaders.

The win kept the 13-times champions perfect in 33 Christchurch playoffs going back to 1998.

"Pretty special, eh?" said Havili. "We know how good we are at finals football, and we just backed our history."