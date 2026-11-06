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NZ opener Conway ruled out of remainder of India ODI series
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NZ opener Conway ruled out of remainder of India ODI series

NZ opener Conway ruled out of remainder of India ODI series

FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Devon Conway in action against England at Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, Nottingham, Britain on June 27, 2026. Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo

06 Nov 2026 09:15AM
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Nov 6 : New Zealand opener Devon Conway will miss the remainder of the one-day international series against India because of a concussion sustained in a collision with teammate Matt Henry earlier this week.

• Fast bowler Henry has been cleared of concussion after the training incident and will be available for the second ODI in Wellington on Saturday

• Lefthanded top-order batter Nick Kelly has been called up from the New Zealand "A" squad early to replace Conway in the squad

• India won the rain-disrupted first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday by five wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series

• New Zealand will be hoping that batting mainstay Conway makes a full recovery before the first of two tests against India starts in Wellington on November 19

Source: Reuters
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