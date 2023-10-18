Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

NZ punish butter-finger Afghanistan to stretch winning streak
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NZ punish butter-finger Afghanistan to stretch winning streak

18 Oct 2023 11:36PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENNAI, India : New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting on them a heavy 149-run defeat to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup on Wednesday.

Three days after stunning defending champions England in New Zealand, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.