NZ skipper Latham lauds team for greatest series win

New Zealand captain Tom Latham was lost for words following his team's stunning 3-0 triumph in India on Sunday but had no doubt that it was their greatest series victory.

With their 25-run victory in the final match the Black Caps became the first team to whitewash India at home in a series featuring three or more tests.

"I'm lost for words a bit, in terms of what's happened over the last three days but also the last three weeks," Latham told reporters.

"If you asked me at the start of the tour whether I'd be in this position, I would have liked to be in this position, but to be here now and play the cricket that we've played is really special and I'm really proud of the group.

"It's obviously a great moment for New Zealand, probably one of New Zealand's greatest series wins I think."

New Zealand's wins were all the more significant as they were without injured batting mainstay Kane Williamson, and Latham praised Will Young for stepping up.

The 31-year-old scored 244 runs at an average of 48.80 to collect the man-of-the-series award.

"He's obviously been in our squad for a long period of time now. He probably hasn't played as much as he would have liked in terms of that backup role," Latham said.

"He played an important innings in that fourth innings (in Bengaluru), but the way he played here on a wicket that wasn't easy for batters, he controlled our innings really nicely.

"He trusted his defence, he took brave options, he tried to fire a shot at them and played fantastically well."

Latham took over as captain from Tim Southee after New Zealand's 2-0 defeat in Sri Lanka.

"It's always a really proud moment to lead New Zealand. To come here, my first time as full-time captain and to be in this position is really special," he added.

"But it's not about me, it's about the team. They did the job. Everyone's chipped in when they needed to and that's the beauty of a team sport."

New Zealand host England in a three-match series starting later this month.