NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury
NZ's Milne ruled out of England series with hamstring injury

FILE PHOTO-Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 New Zealand's Adam Milne REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

09 Sep 2023 11:12PM
New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the remainder of the one-day International series against England due to a hamstring injury, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Saturday.

Milne, who is also in the squad for a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh this month, missed New Zealand's eight-wicket win over England in the opening match on Friday.

"Milne suffered hamstring tightness at training in Cardiff before yesterday's opening ODI and a subsequent scan revealed he would need a period of rehabilitation," NZC said in a statement.

The 31-year-old will be replaced by Ben Lister, who was already in England playing for Kent in the County Championship. Lister has played 10 Twenty20 internationals and one ODI for New Zealand, taking a total of 11 wickets across both formats.

The second ODI will be played at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday.

Source: Reuters

