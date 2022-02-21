Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change
Logo

Sport

NZ's Moore scores 'perfect' own goal hat-trick in SheBelieves Cup loss to U.S
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Winter Olympics Omicron COVID-19 China Ukraine Wellness Malaysia In Focus climate change

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

NZ's Moore scores 'perfect' own goal hat-trick in SheBelieves Cup loss to U.S

21 Feb 2022 11:46AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2022 11:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored a hat-trick of own goals on Sunday as her side were beaten 5-0 by the U.S. women's national team in the SheBelieves Cup.

Moore, who plays for Liverpool in the English Women's Championship, notched an otherwise 'perfect' hat-trick: Attempted clearances from her right foot, her head and left foot all found their way into the New Zealand net in the fifth, sixth and 36th minutes.

The 25-year-old was substituted shortly after the third, being replaced by Rebekah Stott with four minutes left in the first half.

"Each player who has played (football), and it doesn't matter what level, has great games and tough games, and Mouse (Moore) had a tough day at the office," New Zealand coach Jitka Klimkova said.

"Obviously, she's sad and disappointed, but she's an unbelievable person and player who belongs on this team. We are all behind her in this tough moment for her."

Ashley Hatch and Mallory Pugh added to New Zealand's misery with second-half goals as the U.S. side secured victory in the invitational round-robin tournament to close in on first-placed Iceland, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1.

The U.S. will need to beat Iceland when the teams meet on Feb. 23 to retain the SheBelieves Cup title, while a draw will be enough for Iceland to win in their first appearance.

(Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us