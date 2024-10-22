Logo
NZ's Williamson out of second test against India
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - India v New Zealand - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India - November 15, 2023 New Zealand's Kane Williamson reacts after losing the match REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

22 Oct 2024 09:57AM
Former skipper Kane Williamson will miss New Zealand's second test against India starting in Pune on Thursday as he continues his recovery from a groin strain, New Zealand Cricket said on Tuesday. 

The Blacks Caps on Sunday managed a first test victory in India for 36 years without the master batsman, who has remained in New Zealand to work on his recovery from the injury he sustained in a recent series against Sri Lanka. 

"We're monitoring Kane and he's tracking in the right direction, but isn't yet 100 per cent fit, coach Gary Stead said in a news release.

"We're hopeful to see further improvement over the coming days and have him available for the third test. We'll give him as much time as possible to get himself ready, but certainly continue to take a cautious approach."

The third and final test takes place in Mumbai at the start of November.   

Source: Reuters

