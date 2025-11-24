NZ's Williamson returns for West Indies test series

Kane Williamson was included in the New Zealand squad for December's three-test series against West Indies on Monday along with experienced seamer Blair Tickner and young gun Zak Foulkes.

Former captain Williamson has retired from international Twenty20 cricket and skipped the one-day international series against the West Indies which concluded on Saturday with a 3-0 sweep for the Black Caps.

"Kane's ability on the field speaks for itself and it will be great to have his skills as well as his leadership back in the test group," coach Rob Walter said of the 35-year-old batter.

"He's had a bit of time off to get himself ready for red-ball cricket."

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Daryl Mitchell, eighth on the ICC test batting rankings, also returns after missing the last two ODI matches with a groin strain he picked up while scoring a century in the series opener.

Seamers Will O'Rourke and Ben Sears were unavailable due to injury and Kyle Jamieson will miss the series opener at least, offering Tickner an opportunity to win his fourth test cap more than two years after his third.

Tickner, 32, was twice named Man of the Match in the ODI series against England in late October and early November. Jacob Duffy, 31, was included as another pace option.

Foulkes, 23, took a nine-wicket haul when he and Duffy made their test debuts against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo in August.

"Both Jacob and Blair have been around a while and know what it takes to perform at the highest level," Walter added.

"Zak couldn't have performed much better in his first Test against Zimbabwe. That, along with his recent form across the white-ball tours, has rightfully earned him selection."

West Indies have recalled veteran paceman Kemar Roach to their squad for the series, which kicks off in Christchurch on December 2 and also includes tests in Wellington and Tauranga.

New Zealand squad: Tom Latham (captain), Tom Blundell, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner, Kane Williamson, Will Young