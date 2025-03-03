Oakes proud of 'punchy' Doohan ahead of Melbourne debut

LONDON : Australian Jack Doohan has won praise from Alpine Formula One team boss Oliver Oakes for a 'punchy' pre-season response to speculation about his Formula One future.

Doohan, 22, made his debut for the Renault-owned outfit in Abu Dhabi last December and is starting his first season on home soil in Melbourne on March 16.

There has been uncertainty about how long he will keep the seat, with Argentine Franco Colapinto waiting in the wings after joining from Williams on a multi-year deal.

Doohan hit back last month when asked if he felt undermined.

"I was quite proud of him being punchy with you all," Oakes told reporters after three days of pre-season testing in Bahrain, while sidestepping an invitation to shut down the speculation about how many races Doohan would get.

"I actually feel for him, because I get that everybody wants the clickbait and that’s a discussion topic. But I think also he should be given a bit of space to just get on with it for a few rounds.

"I think he's done a really good job of just blocking out the noise and getting on with it."

Oakes said drivers were always under pressure, at every level.

"I get everybody has an opinion, everyone can be a keyboard warrior as well but it's very simple though, isn't it? We're here to go racing, we want the best driver in the car, the best engine in the car," he added.

"(Executive advisor) Flavio (Briatore) said it didn't he - we're starting the season with Jack and Pierre (Gasly) and then let's see how it all goes.

"I think we've been really honest as a team as to what we're doing. I'm pretty chilled with it... Jack just get on with it and also let the team get on with it."

Doohan, son of motorcycle great Mick, stayed out of trouble in testing with the team looking likely to be in the fight to be best of the rest behind the top four. Alpine finished sixth last year.

"I think our target is to continue where we ended up at the end of last year...we kind of want to be clipping at the heels of those (front) teams," said Oakes.

"Both drivers have been pretty happy with the car."