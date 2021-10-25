'Obliterated': Reactions to Liverpool's 5-0 win at Man Utd

Liverpool humiliated Manchester United and piled the pressure on manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after a ruthless 5-0 victory at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Following are the reactions to the result:

MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER

"It is not easy to say something apart from it is the darkest day I have had leading these players," Solksjaer told Sky Sports.

"You can look at last season (when) we lose to Spurs 6-1 this is worse, miles worse. This is miles worse for me as a Manchester lad. I've just got to say we have to get over this as quickly as we can."

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JUERGEN KLOPP

"The result is insane, I asked if there was one like this in history and if there isn't then it will take a while. The players put a nice piece in the book," Klopp told Sky Sports.

"I have a few defeats in my mind which was not necessary but we won today so we drink beer on the way home."

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN HARRY MAGUIRE

"It was nowhere near good enough for this club... We have to stick together, there is no point blaming each other but look at ourselves. Look in the mirror when we go home tonight and think where we can do better," Maguire told Sky Sports.

"We apologise to the fans, it was nowhere near good enough for this club. They stuck with us right to the end and we appreciate that but as a club we have to do better."

GARY NEVILLE, FORMER UNITED DEFENDER AND SKY SPORTS PUNDIT

"Am I shocked? Yes and no. I didn't think it would ever get that bad today. This has always been a tight game more often than not but that was a shocker, an absolute shocker. The timing couldn't have been worse," Neville said.

"It's been building against what I call half-decent teams and as soon as they've played a proper team, they've been obliterated."

JAMIE CARRAGHER, FORMER LIVERPOOL DEFENDER AND SKY SPORTS PUNDIT

"Can I believe what I've seen? No. And I'm not trying to be clever here but I don't think Liverpool were at their absolute best in terms of possession," Carragher said.

"But whenever they got in and around United's back four... that's just a joke of a back four, the way they're playing at the moment. They were a mess. Keystone Cops defending!

"That's why I sold supporters to drink it in. It'll not get better than that. The slight disappointment was that there was half-an-hour to go with 10 men. You'll never get that opportunity again."

BASTIAN SCHWEINSTEIGER, FORMER UNITED MIDFIELDER

"A devastating day for all @ManUtd supporters and the club but it didn't come out of nowhere. It was not a surprise," Schweinsteiger said on Twitter https://twitter.com/BSchweinsteiger/status/1452325470587002888.

"@LFC showed them the difference, which is huge - having a philosophy & vision. Congrats, Liverpool. Hopefully Manchester United will get back very soon.

GRAEME SOUNESS, FORMER LIVERPOOL MIDFIELDER AND SKY SPORTS PUNDIT

"I thought Liverpool were fabulous. They were so clinical. They looked like a proper team and they looked like a team with another gear," Souness said.

"United were scratching around for a way of playing. They have some fabulous players capable of doing great things but they don't do it often enough. They have got lots of problems to solve before they become anything like a proper team."

CHRIS SUTTON, FORMER PREMIER LEAGUE STRIKER

We've stuck up for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now but he's been there for almost three years now," Sutton said on BBC Radio 5 live.

"With the signings at the start of the season you were thinking they have to challenge for the title, but I really don't see any other way. He has to go, surely?"

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)