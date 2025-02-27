O’Brien earns Everton 1-1 draw at Brentford

LONDON :Right back Jake O’Brien scored his first goal for Everton as the Merseyside club came from behind to draw 1-1 at Brentford on Wednesday and stretch their unbeaten run in the Premier League under returning manager David Moyes to seven games.

Yoane Wissa gave the home side the lead deep into first-half injury time when he reacted quickest to the loose ball after Bryan Mbeumo’s header from a long throw rebounded off the crossbar.

Everton striker Beto missed two excellent one-on-one chances with the game goalless and the visitors got the point they just about deserved when O’Brien headed in at the back post on 77 minutes from Vitaliy Mykolenko’s deep cross.

Brentford are in 11th place in the table with 38 points from 27 games, while Everton are in 15th with 32 points from the same number of matches.

Both sides had chances to win the game and Everton will rue Beto’s misses but can be pleased with another point on the road in a game where they created more chances than their hosts.

For Brentford it was the sixth home fixture in a row without a win, in stark contrast to their excellent form on the road where they have won their last four.

Beto should have given the away side the lead when he profited from a slip by defender Ethan Pinnock and found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who blocked the striker’s attempt to get past him.

There was a carbon copy a few minutes later when Beto again found himself with only the goalkeeper to beat and again saw his effort saved.

Brentford took the lead when Everton failed to deal with a long throw into the box and Mbeumo’s header struck the crossbar. As the visiting defenders stood like statues, Wissa forced the rebound over the line.

Wissa had the ball in the net a second time but the goal was ruled out for offside before Everton equalised through the tall O’Brien.

Beto had the final chance of the game but again could not beat Flekken, who was outstanding throughout as he denied much-improved Everton a third successive away win.