Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 : French driver Esteban Ocon, denied rumours that he had been involved in a physical altercation after being replaced by Japanese reserve driver, Ryo Hirakawa, who will be making his Formula One debut for the US-owned Haas team at this weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.

A team spokesman said on Saturday the replacement was not due to illness but gave no further details. With five races remaining, the lack of explanation raised questions about who would partner Oliver Bearman after Mexico's race.

Ocon took to social media to clear up the situations after rumours suggested he was in a physical altercation with team principal Ayao Komatsu.

"I wish to formally address some media reports and speculation surrounding the situation," Ocon posted on X.

"Last night, a difference in viewpoints led to a discussion with the parties involved. Whilst I acknowledge that this took place, I categorically reject any reports or allegations suggesting that any form of physical violence was used to resolve any differences of any nature.

"I strongly condemn violence in all its forms and firmly believe that disagreements should always be handled with professionalism, respect, and mutual understanding. I kindly ask that speculation be avoided while the matter is being addressed."

The French driver is due to leave Haas at the end of the season, with Brazilian Rafael Camara moving up from Formula Two for 2027.

Hirakawa, 32, is a two-times world endurance champion and Le Mans 24 Hours winner with Toyota, who have a technical partnership with Ferrari-powered Haas.

He took part in first practice at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Friday, the third time he has done that this season.

"I'm just very happy for the opportunity. I've always been ready for it and finally I can do it. I can perform for tomorrow, so yeah, I'm excited for that," Hirakawa told reporters.

Haas are seventh in the constructors' championship and seven points ahead of Audi. Britain's Ollie Bearman has scored 23 of their 30 points from 18 races so far.

The next race is the Brazilian Grand Prix in Sao Paulo, a home round for Camara who leads the F2 championship but has no scheduled races until the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the end of November and early December.

Haas also have Australian Jack Doohan, a former Alpine race driver, as a reserve.

Ocon's future in Formula One remains uncertain, with Cadillac and Racing Bulls the only teams with possible openings but with clear candidates other than the Frenchman.

Haas team boss Ayao Komatsu spoke out on Friday about reports that he and Ocon had argued at the Miami Grand Prix in May.

"Some people invent the story. You know, what happened in Miami, about apparently I had an argument with Esteban Ocon? That's just absolutely zero truth in there," he said. "Even those people claiming that they had some insider information, etcetera, absolute total nonsense."

A tetchy radio exchange between Ocon and his race engineer Laura Mueller in second Friday practice was also highlighted by some, with the driver complaining about the team's decision to switch him to the medium tyre.

"No, no. I wanted the soft. Don't do that to me. Come on," said Ocon.