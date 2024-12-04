Logo
Ocon says Alpine exit 'not how I wanted things to end'

Formula One F1 - Qatar Grand Prix - Lusail International Circuit, Lusail, Qatar - December 1, 2024 Alpine's Esteban Ocon after crashing out of the race REUTERS/Jakub Porzycki/File Photo
04 Dec 2024 06:59AM
Esteban Ocon said his departure from Alpine ahead of Formula One's Abu Dhabi season-ender this weekend was not how he had wanted his time at the Renault-owned team to end.

Alpine have replaced the Frenchman with Australian reserve Jack Doohan who will be making his race debut at Yas Marina on Sunday.

Ocon is joining Haas next season and the switch was presented by Alpine as freeing Ocon to test for the U.S.-owned team next week.

"To the hundreds of hard-working men and women at Enstone and Viry, I apologise that I will not be able to come see you in person and have a proper farewell," the Frenchman said on Instagram, recognising it had not been an easy year.

"As you know, the plan was always to race one last time this weekend and personally say goodbye to you all next week. I was looking forward to both of those things.

"This is not how I wanted things to end. That said, the world of F1 is small and I am sure I will see many of you again soon.

"I would also like to wish nothing but great things to my friend Jack as he takes this next big step in his career at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix."

Alpine are fighting for sixth place in the championship, the team five points clear of Haas.

Source: Reuters

