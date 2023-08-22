Logo
Odegaard penalty gives 10-man Arsenal 1-0 win at Palace
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Arsenal's Martin Odegaard celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone concedes a penalty against Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah shoots at goal and hits the post as Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and Sam Johnstone look on REUTERS/Toby Melville
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Crystal Palace's Odsonne Edouard in action with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Soccer Football - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Arsenal - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - August 21, 2023 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
22 Aug 2023 05:08AM
LONDON : Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard's penalty secured a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Monday after the visitors finished with 10 men following Takehiro Tomiyasu's sending off for two yellow cards.

The Gunners dominated possession in the first half but it took until the 53rd minute for them to take the lead after Eddie Nketiah was upended in the box by goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Odegaard slotted home the resulting spot kick.

Arsenal looked set to cruise to victory but Palace were thrown a lifeline when two bookings in eight second-half minutes saw Tomiyasu sent off, forcing Mikel Arteta's side onto the back foot for much of the rest of the game.

Arteta made a number of defensive substitutions to ensure that his side hung on for a win that lifted them to third in the table on six points, behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion and champions Manchester City on goal difference.

Source: Reuters

