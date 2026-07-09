Odegaard relishes Arsenal reunion as Norway eye England upset at World Cup

MIAMI, July 8 : Norway captain Martin Odegaard is keeping the banter with his Arsenal teammates to a minimum as his side prepare to face England in a World Cup quarter-final showdown that will pit club friends against each other on football's biggest stage.

Odegaard, who also captains Arsenal, will face his fellow Premier League-winning teammates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze when Norway play England at the Miami Stadium on Saturday.

The midfielder said he had spoken to a few of them during the tournament but was focusing on the task ahead rather than having a friendly chat.

"Not too much (banter). I've spoken to a few of them a little bit during the tournament," a smiling Odegaard told reporters on Wednesday.

"Obviously we know the quality they have. I know them really well. Outstanding players, world-class players, playing for probably one of the best national teams in the world at the moment, so it's going to be a big test for us."

Odegaard reserved special praise for Rice, who anchors England's midfield, which could prove to be a key battleground in the quarter-final clash.

"He's someone who always gives absolutely everything for the team, always fighting for every single ball, bringing his energy to the pitch, to the team, driving the team forward.

"He can do so many things on the pitch. He can defend, he can attack, he can be physical, he can be good on the ball. He's a very complete player, so it's going to be a good test for all of us.

"And it's not just about Declan, but the whole team has unbelievable players. It's a massive test and we're looking forward to it. Hopefully we can make even more history."

Odegaard said Norway were drawing confidence from their upset victory over five-times champions Brazil to qualify for the quarter-finals for the first time ever, and the side could spring another surprise despite being cast as underdogs once again.

"I think Brazil (in the last 16) was the same, we were the underdogs and, as you saw, anything can happen in football," he said. "We're going to give it a good try, see what we can do and (are) looking forward to it.

"We have to have the belief in ourselves. We've shown the whole world that we're a good team. In football, anything is possible. Even though we're the underdogs again, let's see what happens and let's prepare well."