Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Officials excluded from PL fixtures after penalty error
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Officials excluded from PL fixtures after penalty error

Officials excluded from PL fixtures after penalty error

Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - August 14, 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers' Sasa Kalajdzic remonstrates with referee Simon Hooper after the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

15 Aug 2023 06:40PM (Updated: 15 Aug 2023 07:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Simon Hooper, Michael Salisbury and Richard West will not officiate Premier League games this weekend after Wolverhampton Wanderers had a penalty appeal turned down in their defeat by Manchester United on Monday (Aug 14).

Wolves were convinced they should have had a penalty in added time, after United goalkeeper Andre Onana clattered into Sasa Kalajdzic in trying to deal with a cross.

The match ended in a 1-0 loss for Wolves. Hooper was the on-field referee and Salisbury and West were tasked with Video Assistant Referee (VAR) duties.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said the referees' failure to award a spot-kick had highlighted a grey area in how VAR is used and that referees manager Jon Moss had apologised to him for the error.

"Jon Moss said it was a blatant penalty and should have been given - fair play to him, he apologised," O'Neil told reporters.

"... But fair play to Jon for coming out and saying it was a clear and obvious error - he couldn't believe the on-field referee didn't give it and can't believe VAR didn't intervene.

"It probably made me feel worse, actually, because you know you are right. Live, I was told they didn't think it was a clear and obvious error."

Salisbury was also dropped for a round of fixtures in April after Brighton & Hove Albion were denied a penalty in a 2-1 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.