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Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under Yakin
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Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under Yakin

Okafor says he will not play for Switzerland under Yakin

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Leeds United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - February 10, 2026 Leeds United's Noah Okafor celebrates scoring their second goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

10 Sep 2026 09:03PM
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(corrects defeat to win in second paragraph)

Sept 10 : Switzerland forward Noah Okafor will no longer play for the national team under Murat Yakin until further notice, citing a breakdown in trust with the manager, he said on Thursday.

The Leeds United player featured for just 19 minutes as a substitute in Switzerland's last-32 win over Algeria at the World Cup, taking his tally to 26 international appearances.

However, the 26-year-old said his limited minutes did not influence his decision, which he stressed stemmed from the way he had been treated.

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"My decision has nothing to do with my playing time.

"Things happened that hurt me deeply. Trust was broken. Commitments were not kept. And when I was allowed to play against Algeria, people reacted to minor mistakes far away from our goal in a way that hurt me deeply.

"In the weeks that followed, I thought a lot and decided for myself that I no longer want to play for the national team under the current manager," Okafor said in a statement on Instagram.

The Swiss FA acknowledged Okafor's decision.

"Noah informed us today that, for the time being, he will no longer play for the national team. We respect his decision and wish him every success with his club," said a spokesperson.

Source: Reuters
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